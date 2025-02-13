Harry, Meghan author Omid Scobie's company shut down after strike off notice

Royal author Omid Scobie, known for his close ties to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has seen his publishing company, MeYou, officially dissolved after receiving a compulsory strike-off notice in December.



Scobie, 43, founded MeYou in 2016 as a publishing venture but failed to take action when Companies House issued a warning about its inactive status.

The UK government agency removes businesses from its register when they are deemed no longer operational, and as a result, MeYou has now been struck off, reported Mirror.

The biographer first gained recognition in 2020 with Finding Freedom, a book detailing Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal life. His 2023 follow-up, Endgame, made waves for its sharp critique of the British monarchy.

Now based in California, like the Sussexes, Scobie has not publicly commented on the closure of his company. The dissolution of MeYou marks a professional setback for the outspoken royal commentator.