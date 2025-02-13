King Charles makes his feelings clear on Prince Harry staying in US

King Charles reportedly has little to no relationship with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to persist.



A royal insider claims the King’s connection with his youngest son remains strained, making it difficult for him to bond with the Sussex children, reported GB News.



Since their move to the United States, Archie, 5, and Lilibet,3, have not visited the UK since 2022, and Lilibet has only met her grandfather once. Despite making occasional trips to Britain, Prince Harry has no immediate plans to bring his children or Meghan back.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump recently addressed the ongoing legal case concerning Prince Harry’s immigration records, affirming that he would not take action to deport him. “I don’t want to do that, I’ll leave him alone,” Trump stated on Friday.

However, Trump did not hold back when speaking about Meghan Markle, adding: “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Following Trump’s remarks, a royal insider suggested that King Charles prefers that his youngest son remain in the US due to their lack of a relationship.

“Harry and Meghan have been a source of strain and concern for His Majesty. While he regrets not having a close relationship with his grandchildren, the distance provides him peace of mind,” the source told the Daily Mail.

Despite the tensions, King Charles maintains strong ties with other senior royals, including Prince William. In a diplomatic gesture, the King personally congratulated Donald Trump following his historic second inauguration as US President.