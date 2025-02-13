Kanye West reinstates X account along with ‘warning’

Kanye West's X account was deleted three days ago

Three days after disappearing from X, formerly known as Twitter, Kanye West has finally made a comeback to the social media platform with a warning.

Earlier the 47-year-old record producer’s account was deleted by the authorities, due to his anti-sematic rants and misogynist posts.

His notorious statements made the former X owner Elon Musk to deactivate the rapper’s account.

Musk said at the time stated, “Given what [Kanye] has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW [not safe for work]. You should not be seeing that anymore.”

Now, Kanye has reappeared on social media with a warning on his page. People who will visit his page will get a caution saying ‘sensitive content'.

"Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content”, the message reads.

"You’re seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?”

Soon after his account was deactivated, West also made a controversial stunt of selling a white t-shirt having a Swastika logo.

The move created a stir on the internet and made many celebrities furious over the move and asked Kanye to stop spreading wrong message to the world.