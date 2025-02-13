Pete Davisdson embraces 'Official Boyfriend' title after bold decision

Pete Davidson is ready to be someone’s "official boyfriend" after embracing a clean slate.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Saturday Night Live alum stepped into a new persona after making a bold decision to start fresh by saying goodbye to most of his tattoos.

In his new campaign for his sustainable clothing brand, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor mirrored an ideal partner, sitting in a clothing store and complimenting his "girlfriend," telling her how flawless she looked.

Showing off several attributes of a "perfect boyfriend," he went on to share some tips and traits with others to help them achieve the status.

"It's an accumulation of things: make her a hot water bottle when her tummy hurts. Put the seat down. Don't tell her to relax or try to fix her. Say you're sorry — or actually, most times, don't say anything at all," he explained.

The actor and comedian's latest stint offers a playful nod to his love life. He has famously been part of several high-profile celebrity relationships, including Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowsk, Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dyenor.

In addition to showing off his "perfect boyfriend" antics, Davidson, 31, vowed the fans by flaunting his ink-free, muscular physique in the photoshoot for the new collection.

His clean slate comes after the Dog Man star revealed last month that he’s been "burning off" most of his 200 tattoos.

The "painful" removal process has already cost him $200K, and he’s still working on getting his skin ink-free, keeping only two or three tattoos.