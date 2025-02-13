Prince William breaks silence after cancelling major appearance

Kensington Palace shared an update on behalf of Prince William after it was revealed that that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be skipping a major event.

William stepped out on Wednesday to show support to the budding young artists coming out of the London Screen Academy.

The Palace shared highlights from the engagement as a statement was issued alongside it.

“As the industry celebrates the best in film at the @bafta Awards on Sunday, the future of film is already in the making at the @londonscreenacademy,” it read.

“At LSA, students gain hands-on experience in all aspects of production, from scriptwriting to set design, cinematography to post-production,” the message continued.

“The end of year project sees 380 students transform the school into a working film set. This year’s short film, Melomania, featured a dystopian Steampunk submarine and a mysterious dock house, all built and filmed by these talented young people.”

Even though the Prince of Wales is the President of BAFTA, he would not be returning to the red carpet this year with his wife despite earlier speculations suggesting attendance from the royal couple.

Kensington Palace had confirmed the news earlier this week. This is the first time William will not be attending the event in a major break from tradition.