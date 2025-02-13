Captain America Anthony Mackie drops big reveal on bond with Harrison Ford

New Captain America Anthony Mackie makes huge revelation on Harrison Ford bond

Anthony Mackie pulled back the curtain on what it’s really like working with two of the industry’s biggest icons, Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr., on the Marvel set.

In an interview with Deadline, the 46-year-old actor opened up about his time alongside the legends, saying it was a once-in-a-career experience.

After observing Ford over the years, Anthony, who first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, raved over the 82-year-old actor, saying, "[He is the] pinnacle of what you can ask for a career and artistry in this business."

Notably, the two actors often went out for dinner after their busy shooting day. Given their outgoing nature, Anthony reflected on how they had bonded over the years.

"We bonded in a way of just two human beings that had similar interests. He’s an outdoor guy. I’m an outdoor guy," he explained.

"It was interesting to me how open and giving he was as an actor and as a co-star," Anthony continued gushing over Ford. "He never closed himself off or did the thing of, 'I’m a big star, so you guys aren’t allowed to be around.'"

In addition to working with Ford, who played Thaddeus Ross in Captain America, Brave New World, Anthony shared anticipation of working with the Iron Man star.

"I’m excited to be able to go to work with him, go toe to toe with him,” he exclaimed ahead of the upcomig Marvel movies including Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, "That’s a once-in-a-career experience that’s as amazing as working with Harrison Ford."

"Because he’s a legend," Mackie says of Robert, 56.

Anthony’s interview came after Captain America: Brave New World released on Tuesday, February 11 featuring the American actor’s character Sam Wilson taking over as Captain America from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers.

The 2025 movie marked Anthony’s first lead role in a Marvel film since joining the MCU over a decade ago.