Grimes resists Elon Musk bringing son X Æ A-XII to White House

Grimes on Elon Musk bringing son X Æ A-XII to White House

Grimes is not happy.

The singer has voiced her concern after her ex-partner, Elon Musk, brought their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-XII, to a press conference at the White House.

On Tuesday, Musk arrived at the Oval Office with their son, commonly known as X, to meet with President Donald Trump as he signed an executive order expanding the powers of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

During the event, X captured attention by making playful faces and sitting on his father’s shoulders while Musk addressed reporters.

While the moment sparked mixed reactions online, Grimes expressed worry over their son’s public exposure. After a fan alerted her to X’s appearance, she responded on Musk’s social media platform, X, saying:

“He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me.”

She added in a follow-up post:

“But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

The response came after a user praised the toddler for being “very polite” during the meeting.

Musk, 53, and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, began dating in May 2018 and welcomed their son in 2020.

The couple largely kept their relationship private and quietly expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, known as Y, via surrogate in December 2021. They did not publicly share the news until March 2022.

In June 2022, they had a third child, Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, but the birth remained undisclosed until September 2023.

By the end of 2022, Musk and Grimes had officially ended their relationship and have since been embroiled in an ongoing custody dispute.