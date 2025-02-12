Gwyneth Paltrow strongly reacts to Kanye West's controversial antics to promote website

Isla Fisher, Charlie Puth also react to Kanye West's latest stunt

Kanye West has created a storm all over Hollywood with his anti-sematic moves.

His latest move that made many celebrities discontented involves him putting up only one t-shirt on his online website having a swastika logo on it.

Previously, Isla Fisher and Charlie Puth condemned his controversial move through their social media handle.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow has also released a skeptical statement that did not mention the rapper at any point, but she made it clear where she stands.

The Iron Man actress shared a quote from her friend Jessica Seinfield’s social media account which had ‘I stand against hatred of the Jewish people’ written on it in blue, reported Daly Mail.

The Now You See Me actress also shared an Instagram story slamming West for his antics to promote YEEZY.

“Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye?” wrote the 49-year-old in her caption.

She further wrote: “Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?”

Fisher ended up calling the 49-year-old a ‘monster’.

Meanwhile, the Marvin Graye famed singer also begged the rapper to stop sending out a dangerous massage.

"You are selling a T shirt with a Swastika on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you.”