Cheerful Prince Harry's first solo outing photos released as Meghan returns to Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has seemingly returned to himself after his wife Meghan Markle's return to the US, mesmerising fans with his cheerful image in his wife's absence.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to Prince Archie and Libet after spending five days at the Invictus Games in Canada with her beloved husband Harry, sparking speculation about her surprising decision.

However, The Duke appears celebrating Meghan's move as his photos from his first solo day at the Whistler Invictus Games set the internet ablaze.

King Charles III's younger son was pictured at the alpine skiing and snowboarding events and the biathlon events, where he hugged several of the participants.

Harry's brand new pictures show him having fun sliding down the slopes on a tube. The images might be teasing the Duchess who was never due to stay for the full week of the international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel.

Meghan has returned to be with the couple's two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

On Tuesday, Meghan shared a clip on Instagram, showing her spinning down the slope while seated in a purple inflatable inner tube. In earlier clips, she could be seen walking hand-in-hand with Harry towards the slope before being given instructions about her tubing run.

Meghan even poked fun at her husband as she asked him about "keeping your body weight back" on the inflatable before saying "No, I really don't want to do it" during a countdown.