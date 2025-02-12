Ariana Grande opens up about challenges of fame as a pop star

Ariana Grande has recently weighed in on the challenges of fame after Wicked movie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammy-winning singer explained how music industry impacted her mental health and her Wicked role healed her.

“At a certain point, you get tired of that [pop star] character, because it is a character,” she told the outlet.

Ariana said, “There are pieces of you and your story that are woven throughout your songwriting, but then, because of the way it travels and becomes sensationalised, it gets away from you.”

The singer-turned-actress continued, “And beneath all of it is just a girl from Boca who loves art.”

Ariana pointed out, “I think that’s why it’s been such a deeply healing gift to disappear into this character [Glinda]—to take off one mask and put on another.”

Therefore, the singer declared that she won’t return to music “anytime soon”, adding, “acting is feeling like home right now”.

Ariana previously revealed that she had no plans to tour at the moment because she wanted “to do more movies”.

Meanwhile, the actress shared her thoughts about future acting projects.

“I just think it’s such an important thing to stay connected to that guttural creative thing in my heart and my chest that wants to give itself over to something that screams at me and says, ‘Oh, that’s a really cool challenge,’” she told THR.