MQM-H chief Afaq Ahmed sent to jail in vehicle-burning cases

Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed is being escorted by police personnel during his appearance at an Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed on Wednesday was sent to jail after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the police's request for the physical remand in vehicle-burning cases.

Ahmed has been accused in two cases of violence registered in Karachi's Landhi and Awami Colony police stations.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Korangi Qais Khan, vehicles were set ablaze in Landhi on the politician's instructions.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged, with the complainant stating that the suspects physically assaulted him before torching his truck.

The complainant further claimed that during the attack, the perpetrators repeatedly said they were acting on the orders of their leader Ahmed, who had said that heavy traffic wouldn't be allowed to enter the city.

He linked the incident to a viral video of MQM-H chief, in which he and his associates allegedly issued threats, declaring that from Tuesday, heavy vehicles would not be allowed into Karachi, warning of dire consequences otherwise.

Ahmed was arrested late Monday night from his residence in Clifton and was presented before the ATC in an armoured vehicle under tight security, with his hands cuffed.

During the hearing today, the judge questioned the police prosecutor about the need for remand, saying: "Tell me why the police need remand. What do they need to investigate?"

The court remarked that the case appeared suspicious and deemed physical remand unnecessary, ordering that the accused be sent to jail.

It is pertinent to know that Karachi has witnessed multiple fatal accidents involving dumpers, prompting local authorities to impose a daytime entry ban on heavy traffic. Transporters had staged protests against the restriction.

Meanwhile, Ahmed's legal team has filed a bail plea, and the court has issued notices to both parties for a hearing on 14 February.