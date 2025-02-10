Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show gets graced by surprise guest

Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl receives backlash

Kendrick Lamar, the American rapper headlined this year’s Super Bowl, becoming the first solo rapper to lead the big event.

He pulled out an electrifying stage show filled with dancers, fireworks and special guests.

Lamar performed on stage along with SZA, whereas Serena Williams also popped up during the act.

It is noteworthy to mention that the halftime show was introduced by a surprise guest, who lit up the night dressed as personified American national ‘Uncle Sam.’

The crowd cheered out loud as Samuel L. Jackson surfaced on stage, while saying, “Salutations! It’s your uncle, Sam. And this is the great, American game.”

After the first section of the rapper’s show, The Hitman’s Bodyguard actor stated: “Too loud, too reckless, too… ghetto. Mr Lamar, do you really know how to play the game? Then tighten up!”

Soon after Kendrick ended his performance with SZA, Samuel announced in much contentment: “Yeah that’s what I’m talking about. That’s what America wants, nice and calm. You’re almost there. Don’t mess this.”

However, fans did not really seem to have enjoyed his halftime show as they wrote, “I thought The Weekend was bad but Kendrick Lamar took that spot! Worst half time show ever!”

Another wrote: “I genuinely can’t tell if I’m being biased against Kendrick, but I think this is the worst halftime show I’ve seen in a minute.”

The big night filled with glamorous celebrities ended the Philadelphia Eagles defeating Kansas City Chiefs.