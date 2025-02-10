Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl halftime show draws netizens' ire

Kendrick Lamar faces online criticism over Superbowl halftime performance

Kendrick Lamar has recently drawn ire from netizens on social media over Superbowl 2025 halftime performance on February 9.

Although Kendrick came off a successful night at the Grammys, the 37-year-old rapper could not carry the momentum into his halftime performance at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

The rapper was introduced by Samuel L. Jackson, who was dressed up as 'Uncle Sam', and performed a medley of his hits, before he was joined by R&B singer SZA.

Fans however were not impressed by his Superbowl performance and even lashed out at the rapper on social media.

One wrote, “That was the worst halftime show ever.”

Another remarked, “'I thought The Weekend was bad but Kendrick Lamar took that spot! Worst half time show ever!”

“This half time show at The Super Bowl by Kendrick Lamar is hot garbage… Worst of all time…” remarked a third user.

A fourth wrote, “I genuinely can’t tell if I’m being biased against Kendrick but I think this is the worst halftime show I’ve seen in a minute.”

“So far the best part of the halftime show is Samuel L Jackson,” added other user.

For the unversed, Drake reportedly sued record label, Universal Music Group, over controversial diss track, Not Like Us.

This song branded Drake as “a certified pedophile” and that Kendrick still performed at the Super Bowl. However, he omitted this word.

Meanwhile, the night ended with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating Kansas City Chiefs, leaving a sour taste in Taylor Swift's mouth.