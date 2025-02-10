Kanye West takes a dig at Taylor Swift before deactivating social media

Kanye West has recently taken a dig at longtime rival Taylor Swift before he deactivated his social media account.

On February 10, the rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “If it’s about the culture, why are we letting Taylor Swift be seen on TV singing a song about taking a black man down and accusing of things that can take a black man down for life.”

West also hinted at Taylor’s dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track Not Like Us at Grammys last week.

“KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I,” said the rapper.

For the unversed, Kanye’s latest mention of Taylor came after nearly 15 years of enmity between the musicians as he interrupted Taylor’s victory speech for the Best Female Video award for You Belong With Me, which had been nominated against Beyonce's Single Ladies at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Interestingly, the singers appeared to be on better terms in the years after things blew up following the release of Kanye’s 2016 song, Famous.

Meanwhile, Kanye said that he “is in a good space mentally after social media rants that have left him with a sense of peace.

“It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board,” wrote the rapper in his sign-off tweet.