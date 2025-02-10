Ed Sheeran breaks silence after police pulls the plug during street concert

Ed Sheeran set the record straight after a police officer halted his street concert.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, February 9, the Perfect singer shared a message reassuring fans that he’s doing fine and everything is sorted.

"We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot was planned out before," he disclosed that his gig wasn’t unplanned and despite taking permission prior to his street concert, it was abruptly stopped by the police officer. "It wasn’t just us randomly turning up."

"All good though," the Shape of You singer clarified before concluding, "See ya at the show tonight x."

Ed Sheeran, whose full name is Edward Christopher Sheeran, offered the update shortly after a fan-captured video made waves on social media over the weekend.

The video captured the moment when an Indian police officer pulled the plug on a surprise street concert while Ed Sheeran, 33, was performing for a crowd.

The musician, dressed in shorts, a T-shirt and sunglasses, can be seen singing his hit Shape of You. Standing in front of mural painted wall, he had a simple setup consisting of a stand mic and an acoustic guitar.

Fans can be heard singing along with the English singer when. The camera panned towards him before a uniformed officer approaches the singer.

A man in white shirt tried to stop the officer from doing so but he still bent down and unplugged the microphone

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran is currently in India for his international leg of Mathematics tour.

He has performed a pair of shows at NICE Grounds in the southern India city of Bengaluru on Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9.