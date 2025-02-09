Super Bowl 2025: Kickoff time and star-studded drama unfolding

Super Bowl LIX is all set to kick off at sharp 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a much-anticipated rematch.

But it's not just the game that's grabbing massive attention, as the halftime show has its own share of drama which surrounding celebrities. New Orleans native Lil Wayne was expected to perform but was passed over in favor of Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Feeling snubbed, Wayne has decided to skip the event entirely.

Rapper Lamar will be main performer at the game’s halftime show, one of the biggest music gigs, even though it doesn’t pay. Apple Music’s sponsor also confirmed that SZA will be joining him, but there’s no such news that if there will be any other guest surprise.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a statement: “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why.”

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and NFL legend Tom Brady has also decided to step into new role this year. He will make his Super Bowl debut, not on the field, but in the broadcast booth as he will be joining Kevin Burkhardt as a commentator.

Seemingly, Grammy winner Jon Batiste is set to sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl begin. Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform America the Beautiful, while Ledisi will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing, song the NFL has included since 2021.

Post Malone will headline the YouTube Tailgate Concert.