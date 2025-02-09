Meghan Markle excites fans with big revelation about pregnancy

Meghan Markle made exciting remarks about her pregnancy during her headline-making Canada tour for the Invictus Games alongside his husband Prince Harry.

After taking part in delightful activities on the first day of the games, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined their friends Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana for a low-key dinner date.

The Montecito couple visited a renowned Indian restaurant Vij's situated in the south of downtown Vancouver.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, the head chef Vikram Vij shared that Meghan Markel unveiled her pregnancy cravings during her visit to a food place.

At first, he heaped praise on Harry and Meghan for being "amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly."

As per the report, the Duchess of Sussex was craving Indian food when she was expecting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Vikram shared. "Meghan said that during her pregnancy, she had eaten only Indian food and I told her it was the best thing for her!"

Notably, there are reports that the Princess of Wales, Catherine also enjoyed Indian cuisine during her first pregnancy.