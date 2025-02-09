Katy Perry expresses gratitude to Prince Harry for major ‘honour’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received support from their Montecito neighbour and pop superstar Katy Perry as the much-anticipated Invictus Games kicked off in Canada.

Perry was one of the headliners at the event and she concluded the opening ceremony on Saturday with a lively performance of her big hits.

The last time the singer had headlined for a member of the royal family was in 2023, at the Coronation Concert for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

At the time, the King had lauded her “long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world” as he chose her as one of the performers at his event.

For the event on Saturday, Perry performed Roar, Dark Horse, Part of Me, Lifetimes and Firework.

Following the ceremony, the singer took to her Instagram to share her feelings after delivering a high-power set.

“Katy Perry Was beyond inspired by the spirit of The Invictus Games and all the competitors today. Thanks for letting me chameleon my way through the opening ceremonies…” she wrote alongside a carousel post of highlights from the evening.

“See you again this summer, Canada [wink emoji]” she hinted at her own concert.

In the comments, the official Invictus Games account stated, “The honour was all ours! Thank you for making memories that will last a lifetime,” adding a yellow and black heart emoji, representing the colours of the Games.