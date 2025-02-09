Denzel Washington faces unexpected health setback ahead of Othello play

Denzel Washington talks about his out of the blue injury

Denzel Washington came across major injury which is affecting his performance in Othello play at Broadway.

In conversation with the New York Times the two-time Oscar winner revealed that, "I bit my tongue almost half-off a few months ago," he said. "It’s affecting my speech."

Sharing his struggles about delivering dialogues the Training Day actor said, "I have a line: 'Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?' It’s hard because my tongue is swollen and I got some temporary tooth put in because my tooth fell out of my head. It has affected everything."

Talking about the severity of his injury he added, "I don’t think it’s ever gonna heal. It’s like I got a little flap in there now."

Washington tied this incident to his faith, saying it showed him why he should "pray every day."

The Fences star said that he doesn’t know why this injury happened and he sees it as a "coincidence and serendipity and all those things."

Elsewhere in the interview, Washington also addressed his Oscar snub for his role in Gladiator II, saying that working on Othello on Broadway is more rewarding than Oscar nomination.

The Othello play will begin previews February 24, 2025, and open on March 23, 2025 and will conclude on June 8, 2025.