Zayn Malik wraps first ever solo tour with special nod to fans

Zayn Malik says goodbye to his first ever solo tour

Zayn Malik bid farewell to his first-ever solo concert shows as his Stairway to the Sky tour, came to an end in UK and US earlier this week.

The singer shared highlights on social media in a carousel post as he marked the end of the tour.

He captioned the post, "…And that’s a wrap for my first ever solo tour across the UK & US!"

Expressing his gratitude to fans, family, and friends, the Dusk till Dawn crooner penned, "To every single Zquad, my friends and family, to my whole team… Thank you for believing in me, being patient, and for the unwavering amount of love and support you’ve given me throughout the years."

Zayn concluded the post, adding, "We got there! Big Love."

In one of the photos, the singer posed in a gold-chained necklace. The carousel also included a view of Las Vegas from his hotel room, posing with a smile in what looks like a private plane, shots from his performance and more.

The PILLOWTALK hitmaker kicked off the tour last year in November at Leeds, England to support his fourth studio album Room Under The Stairs.

The tour began shortly after he attended the funeral of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

Throughout the tour, the Dreamin singing paid a special tribute to the late star during the concert and after he left the stage, a backdrop appeared with the words, "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro."

Zayn’s former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, also attended his concert in Los Angeles. Louis' appearance at the show further proved that the pair's long standing feud had come to an end which began when Malik quit the boy band in 2015.

Zayn will now take the stage in Mexico to perform on March 27 and 28, 2025.