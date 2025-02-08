Meghan Markle steals Prince Harry's thunder with stunning move at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has stolen the spotlight from Prince Harry with her stunning gesture at the 2025 Invictus Games on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads as she gave the Duke a passionate kiss, receiving applaud from the crowed for her romantic gesture.

The display of affection left attendees stunned at the pre-competition dinner in Canada. A romantic moment unfolded soon after Harry walked onto the stage.

The Duchess looked gorgeous as she wore a sleeveless chocolate brown dress, wearing her dark hair down with soft curls.

Meghan said: "I was not planning on speaking tonight, and we just arrived, I don't know, a couple of hours ago, and I touched Canadian soil and I went, oh, it feels like home."

Meghan continued: "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me.

"And I know he means quite a lot to all of you. You will see him throughout this week. You will see him at the Games. You will see him probably curling with you, cheering you on.

"He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."