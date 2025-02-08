Cynthia Erivo address rumours regarding ‘Wicked’ performance at Oscars

Cynthia Erivo talks about preforming at 2025 Oscar Awards

Cynthia Erivo has dismissed rumours about performing songs from Wicked at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

According to Puck, the Oscars is considering opening the telecast with a medley of Wicked songs performed by Erivo and her co-star Ariana Grande.

Erivo while speaking to Variety at the Critics Choice Award, addressed the speculations saying that, "Why does everyone keep saying that? I don’t know where this has come from."

"This feels like wishful thinking to me, personally. Why on Earth would we be singing?" The Outlet’s correspondent then asked directly if the Harriet star has been in direct contact with the Academy about a performance.

"No!" Erivo responded. She further explained the reason saying that she "don’t know why we would be doing that, since our song is not nominated. That doesn’t happen. I don’t know what to tell you."

However, according to the outlet the Defying Gravity crooner’s logic is not entirely convincing, as the Academy had previously shared that none of the nominees for best original song are going to be performed this year, breaking from a tradition for the ceremony. Instead, the show is spotlighting "personal reflections" from the songwriters.

In addition to Cynthia Erivo's Oscar nod, the movie Wicked has received nine other nominations surprisingly leaving out its director Jon M. Chu.

The Hollywood’s biggest night is slated to air on March 2, 2025, at Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.