Prince Harry, Meghan Markle end professional separation, divorce rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left everyone in shock with their amazing chemistry to end professional separation at the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly reaffirmed their woe to stay together forever as they made their first major joint public appearance in six months on Saturday, February 8.

The couple delivered heartfelt speeches as Harry officially launched the much-hyped ceremony in Vancouver on Saturday, beaming as the newly wed couple.

Despite freezing temperatures, onlookers gathered to welcome the pair, with Meghan dazzling in a blue top and brown coat as the couple pulled up to the ultra-luxurious Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel.

Three staff members from the Fairmont Pacific Rim stood guard at the underground car park entrance, ensuring the prince's convoy could proceed unimpeded.

The venue is conveniently connected to the Fairmont hotel via an underground tunnel, allowing easy access for the Duke and Duchess.

Harry and Meghan will spend three nights in Vancouver before relocating to Whistler for the adaptive winter sports portion of the Games.

In surprising way, the Duchess took to the stage to give a special tribute to her husband Harry as she showered love on him before introducing him to the crowed.

Harry also delivered a speech after giving his wife a special tribute to let her lead the ceremony.