Inside Kanye West’s complete thread of ‘unapologetic’ slurs

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has sparked outrage by posting a string of offensive and antisemitic comments targeting the Jewish community, with no indication of an apology.

The 47-year-old rapper's inflammatory remarks came shortly after he publicly defended Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has faced criticism for his past behaviour, including allegations of sexual misconduct and body shaming.

The Donda rapper started bashing the community: “I’m never apologising for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever. Where’s my f*****g apology for freezing my accounts. S**k my d**k how’s that for an apology.”

Minutes later, he went down the hill and said: “Anybody who work for me that don’t agree f**k you quit. You most likely charging too much anyway."

“Ain’t nobody ramped up either I’m calm as ice. This how I really feel how I really felt and how I will always feel. F**k all of your f**k a*s unfair business deals. Any Jewish person that does business with me needs to know I don’t like or trust any Jewish person and this is completely sober with no Hennesy [sic].”

In another tweet, he noted of his Jewish pals: “Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them.”

In another tweet, he confessed his biasness as he mentioned: “I’m racist. Stereo types exist for a reason and they all be true.”

Furthermore, the Gold Digger rapper also talked about her wife Bianca Censori, claiming he has “dominion over” her adding: “People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid a** woke pawns.”

After hateful comments, the Yeezy mogul claimed his Instagram account has been banned for him, but still available for public view.

West's public feud with the Jewish community began in 2022, when he made derogatory comments that sparked widespread outrage.

As a result, he faced significant financial consequences, including losing his lucrative partnership with Adidas. Although West issued an apology at the time, his contentious remarks had already done considerable damage to his reputation and business ventures.