Kanye West makes rare admission following Bianca Censori Grammys scandal

Kanye West is coming clean about the allegations of asserting control over his wife Bianca Censori.
The 47-year-old rapper took to social media and wrote a lengthy statement on X, on Friday, February 7th.
West admitted to having “dominion over [his] wife,” in the rare admission, and went on to say that their relationship isn’t “no woke as[s] feminist s–t.”
“She’s with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke b----es.”
Addressing the controversy that the architect was forced to drop her coat by the Carnival rapper, he added, “Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke a-- pawns.”
This comes after the Yeezy founder admitted in another tweet that he “fired and blocked” an employee who “was uncomfortable” with Censori’s Grammy red-carpet look.
West further claimed that he “is racist,” will never apologize for his past antisemitic comments, while maintaining his earlier belief that “slavery is a choice.”
Following the risky appearance, a lip reader alleged that the rapper told his wife to “make a scene” by dropping her coat.
