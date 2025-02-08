Kanye West makes rare admission following Bianca Censori Grammys scandal

Kanye West addresses Bianca Censori control allegations

Kanye West is coming clean about the allegations of asserting control over his wife Bianca Censori.

The 47-year-old rapper took to social media and wrote a lengthy statement on X, on Friday, February 7th.

West admitted to having “dominion over [his] wife,” in the rare admission, and went on to say that their relationship isn’t “no woke as[s] feminist s–t.”

“She’s with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke b----es.”

Addressing the controversy that the architect was forced to drop her coat by the Carnival rapper, he added, “Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke a-- pawns.”

This comes after the Yeezy founder admitted in another tweet that he “fired and blocked” an employee who “was uncomfortable” with Censori’s Grammy red-carpet look.

West further claimed that he “is racist,” will never apologize for his past antisemitic comments, while maintaining his earlier belief that “slavery is a choice.”

Following the risky appearance, a lip reader alleged that the rapper told his wife to “make a scene” by dropping her coat.