Karla Sofia Gascon makes major move after social media controversy

‘Emilia Perez’ star Karlia Sofia Gascon issues new statement in the light of scandal

Karla Sofia Gascon has broken silence on the recent controversies surrounding her social media party.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram following the criticism, on Thursday, February 6th, and shared an apologetic note with a picture with her Emilia Perez co-stars.

The Oscar-nominated actress apologised to “everyone who has been hurt along the way” and vowed to be silent.

Alongside the picture of her co-stars including Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, Gason wrote that she will “let the work talk for itself.”

“I decided, for the film, for Jacques [Audiard, director], for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference.”

This comes after the Spanish actress deactivated her X account when she landed in criticism for her resurfaced tweets.

Gascon’s past tweets seemingly criticised Muslim culture, George Floyd and diversity at the Academy Awards.

In a recent interview on CNN en Español interview on Sunday, the actress said, “I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am."