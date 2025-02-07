Kanye West breaks hearts with ‘FREE PUFF’ demand

Kanye West continues to raise eyebrows with his controversial antics however, this time it's different: His fandom is on stake.

After voicing his support for Sean "Diddy" Combs in a series of posts over X, formerly Twitter, the Vultures rapper has dug a hole for himself, as he started to lose his fans.

The Yeezy founder’s fans are regretting their support for him and are urging the father of four to stop backing the disgraced music mogul, who is currently in jail awaiting a sex trafficking and racketeering trial, scheduled for May.

One fan tried to make West, 47, realize the weight of his stance, asking, "What if north was the victim."

Another expressed their frustration, saying, "I hate being a Kanye fan it’s not even awesome anymore."

Meanwhile, a third fan urged West to rethink his actions, stating, "I would go as far as to say i’m the biggest kanye fan but kanye bro what the f*** are you doing bro u alienating everyone who looks to u as an inspiring uplifting creator."

"Bro you may you think you can get away with anything after all the horrible things you’ve said but man this one’s just too f****** far," an infuriated yet concerned fan added.

"Keep moving like this and you finna lose all of us you have daughters and sons man and you finna collab with and advocate for the freedom of someone who took advantage of children for decades. this shit sickening man. absolutely heartbreaking for your community," the fan finally concluded.

West's support and shout out for Sean have sparked widespread outrage, triggering fans to finally speak out against their beloved rapper's questionable stance.