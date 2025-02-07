Travis Kelce’s father makes comment about Taylor Swift’s relationship

Travis Kelce’s father breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s relationship

Travis Kelce’s father Ed has recently weighed in on his son’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on Australia’s Today show on February 6, Ed reflected on how Travis’ relationship with the singer would pan out in the future.

“I think, you know, once we get past the Super Bowl, I think it’s going to be a very good time for the two of them,” he told show hosts.

Travis’ dad noted that his son and Taylor would be able to make a meaningful connection after the Super Bowl and Eras tour.

“Without the NFL season, without the Eras tour. Just them alone really connecting more. I think that can only be a good thing,” said Ed.

Elsewhere on the show, Travis’ father also addressed the speculations about Taylor’s surprise appearance at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome on February 9.

“I have no idea,” he remarked.

Ed further said that he had no contact with Taylor this week. Therefore, he could not confirm her Super Bowl appearance.

However, Travis’ father quipped, “I would let her publicist talk to you about that.”

Meanwhile, Ed also gushed about Taylor’s enthusiasm for football, and what it’s like to sit next to her during his son’s games.

Calling himself Taylor’s huge fan, the father of two sons mentioned that the singer “is learning much more about football”.

“She’s watching football with her dad a lot. She’s watching football whenever she can,” added Ed.