Why Princess Kate never aligned with Meghan Markle's vision

Kate and Meghan's Royal Divide: Inside their contrasting approaches to Palace Llfe

A new report sheds light on the stark differences between Princess Kate and Meghan Markle’s views on royal life, with insiders revealing that Kate never shared Meghan’s perspective on the monarchy.

According to sources speaking to The Times, the sisters-in-law had opposing views on their roles within the royal family, particularly when it came to working with palace staff.

Meghan was reportedly frustrated by Kate’s willingness to follow royal protocols and her patient approach to adapting to life within the Firm.

An insider claimed that Meghan considered Kate to be “too eager to please” and saw her as a “goody-two-shoes,” while Kate believed that respecting the institution and its traditions was essential.

Unlike Meghan, Kate reportedly valued advice from both senior courtiers and junior staff, despite initial skepticism from some within the palace.

Insiders suggest that while both women faced internal criticism, Kate was more resilient in handling palace dynamics.

The differing mindsets reportedly deepened tensions, with Meghan believing she could challenge a centuries-old institution, while Kate remained committed to its traditions. The divide between them has only grown over the years, with the two women no longer in contact.

Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S. with Prince Harry. She has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.