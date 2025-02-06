Princess Anne revisited Southmead hospital following recovery from head injury

Princess Anne made a heartfelt return to Southmead Hospital, the site of her recovery after a minor head injury last summer.



The Princess Royal, who had spent five days at the hospital following an incident at her Gatcombe Park estate, took the opportunity to meet with healthcare professionals during her visit.

Reflecting on her previous stay, which was described as a "minor incident" by Buckingham Palace, Princess Anne toured various departments, including the Intensive Care Unit, and engaged with the dedicated staff.

She also enjoyed a performance by the hospital's staff choir in the atrium.

Her visit included a tour of the hospital's state-of-the-art Air Ambulance Helicopter pad and staff garden, as well as a comprehensive exploration of the facilities.

Princess Anne previously shared that she had no recollection of the serious horse accident that led to her hospitalisation in June 2023, acknowledging the fragility of life and expressing gratitude for every day.

"It just reminds you that you never quite know what might happen, and you might not recover," she reflected.

Southmead Hospital, renowned for its expertise, serves as a leading regional center for major trauma, neurosurgery, stroke care, and several other specialised medical disciplines."