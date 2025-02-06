Justin Bieber’s new tattoo triggers more drama amid divorce rumours

Justin Bieber, who is currently going through from hard challenges in life, was spotted on a quiet solo spa visit in New York City, triggering more of a drama than ever with his new tattoo.

The singer, who has been at the center of swirling divorce speculations with wife Hailey Bieber, revealed fresh ink that have fans gossiping about.

Justin took a trip to Wall Street Bath, popular spa known for its saunas, steam rooms and relaxing massages.

The Grammy-winning singer showed up in pale yellow hoodie and tried to keep his profile low-key. However, he left the hoodie unzipped, giving a glimpse of his inked chest, while a blue beanie and dark sunglasses helped him stay under the radar.



The Peaches hitmaker's chest tattoo, which was inked by artist Bang Bang back in 2017, reveals a dramatic battle scene of two angels conquering darkness.

The tattoo artist earlier opened up to E! News about the artwork: "the struggle between light and dark, good and evil, yin and yang."

Justin Bieber’s solo outing has only added to the growing buzz about his well-being and his marriage to Hailey Bieber.