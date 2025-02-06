Johnny Depp’s lawyer issues warning to Justin Baldoni

Johnny Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew offered his two cents on Blake Lively’s lawsuits against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

In an appearance on Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber, the attorney, who represented the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, gave a heads up to Baldoni by weighing in on his "very aggressive" approach.

"I think it very aggressive," he commented, referring to the Jane the Virgin alum’s move to launch a website with his amended complaint and an alleged "timeline of relevant events" to defend himself against Lively’s sexual harassment claims.

"Usually you would not do something like that before a hearing, but I’m sure that they vetted it carefully, vetted the material carefully," Chew continued. "Certainly posting a pleading doesn’t seem to me to be out of bounds. These are pleadings made in the public record."

The legal professional labelled Baldoni’s latest attempt to steer clear himself from serious allegations as "bold."

Upon asking which side Chew think has the upper hand, he remained neutral regarding the multi-million dollar lawsuit.

The Gossip Girl alum and Baldoni’s trial date have been scheduled for March 2026, following Lively’s December lawsuit and Baldoni's countersuits.