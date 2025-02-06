Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement for 'wonderful staff' amid Meghan backlash

Kensington Palace has released new emotional pictures and video with a meaningful statement amid claims about Meghan Markle's treatment to employees.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts on Wednesday shared heartfelt post to admire "the amazing North team", lauding "the wonderful staff".

William and Kate's office released the touching statement, writing: "Joining the wonderful staff of @childbereavementuk’s Northwest service today. It is the charity’s busiest service in the UK, supporting children and young people up to the age of 25 when someone important to them has died or is dying, as well as supporting parents and wider family through baby loss. It is such important work.

The statement added: "The families and children they have supported show immense strength under the most terrible of circumstances."

Meanwhile, Child Bereavement UK also thanked Prince William for shining a spotlight on the need for bereavement support.

The non-profit organisation wrote: "We were honoured to welcome our Royal Patron HRH The Prince of Wales to our bereavement service in Widnes, Cheshire today. Prince William met bereaved young people and parents supported by the charity as well as staff, fundraisers and volunteers."