Hailey, Justin Bieber shut down divorce rumours with latest outing

Justin Bieber and Hailey going strong amid troubled marriage rumours

Justin Bieber put divorce rumuors to rest with a rare date night with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

People reported that the couple, who welcomed their first baby son Jack Blues Bieber five months ago, showed off their fashion choices with chic looks as they stepped out in the Big Apple on Tuesday, February 4.

The Yummy singer and the Rhode mogul headed out for a dinner date at The Corner Store amid a slew of rumors that their six-year marriage is coming to an end.

The model featured a Matrix-inspired look in a padded black leather jacket paired with sheer black pantyhose and matching pumps.

She pulled back her dark locks in a sleek French twist, opted for a rosy pink glossy lip, and accessorised her look with black shades.

Meanwhile, the Sorry singer sported a laid-back look with several layers of clothing.

He was clad in a gray sweatshirt tied around his waist over a white hooded sweatshirt and a khaki green cropped trench jacket as the final layer.

He chose loose-fitting black pants for the bottoms and accessorised his ensemble with black shades like his wife.

Moreoverr, the Baby hitmaker covered his new buzzcut with a dark brown beanie and had a pair of what appeared to be tan furry slippers.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, and since then, they have been constantly hit with separation or divorce rumours.

Several outlets have been reporting recently that the couple might be heading for divorce, however, their latest outing ha hinted otherwise.

Additionally, despite such speculation, the couple has continued to support each other and find happiness.