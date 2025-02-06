Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Grammy Wins

Drake is totally fine with Kendrick Lamar's big Grammy win.

The rapper has spoken out for the first time since Kendrick Lamar secured multiple Grammy Awards for Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at the Canadian rapper.

On Feb. 4, during the kickoff of his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia, Drake ended the night with a message of resilience and appreciation for his fans.

"My name is Drake. I started doing music in 2008," the God’s Plan artist, 38, said, according to a clip shared on X by NFR Podcast. "I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive and that’s all thanks to you. I love you."

Drake—who recently announced a collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 u, per Variety—made a dramatic entrance at the show.

A video shared by a fan on X captured him wearing a hoodie covered in faux bullet holes while walking through a trail of smoke.

Following the concert, the Push Ups rapper shared photos from the event on Instagram, captioning the post: "They thought einstein was lying & shakespeare was barely rhyming & edison wasn’t lit despite what he was designing So how can I give af what they say about my stars aligning."

Drake’s performance came just two days after Lamar, 37, took home five Grammys at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Not Like Us.

While Drake has not directly addressed Lamar’s wins, his father, Dennis Graham, shared his thoughts in a street interview seemingly filmed after the ceremony.

"I don’t care nothing about that s---. That ain’t got nothing to do with me," Graham, 70, said in the clip. "All the best to him, man. I don't do that bulls---."