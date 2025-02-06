Ryan Reynolds’ nicest guy image in jeopardy after Justin, Blake legal drama

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively legal drama seems to bruise Ryan Reynolds’s nicest guy image.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, some experts were asked to share their thoughts on how the legal battle ruin squeaky-clean image of Ryan in media and the industry.

“Ryan's ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’ aura is taking a little bruising,” said Ryan McCormick, reputation management expert and managing partner at Goldman McCormick PR, while speaking to the news outlet.

PR expert shared that it's hard to “fathom why both sides would allow this prolonged legal case to be in the public eye,” as the court hearing and trial date set for March 2026.

Both Blake and Justin trying to keep it low-key, Ryan lately shared a selfie with his wife of nearly 13 years.

The couple appeared to be walking through New York City streets in the smiling shot posted on his Instagram stories.

However, another expert Alexandra LaManna, a communications advisor and former White House spokesperson, pointed out that Ryan’s connection to this legal drama is “not great look”.

The fact is Blake and Ryan “have built their brand as Hollywood’s power couple – witty, polished, and in tune with their audience – but this legal battle is beginning to crack that image”.

Alexandra mentioned that the real battle here isn’t about facts, it’s about perception.

This might get worse if the “trial took more than a year or the longer they stay tangled in this PR fight, the worse it gets”.

Meanwhile, Kevin Mercuri, CEO of Propheta Communications spoke to the outlet that Ryan and Blake’s brand as a couple still remain strong amid challenging time.

“Ryan Reynolds is probably the only celebrity in this case who stands to have his image burnished. His sole task will be to stand as a supportive husband,” added the expert.