'A Simple Favor' director lands new favour to Blake Lively amid tough time

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig gave another simple favour to Blake Lively amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Shortly after the South by Southwest SXSW organisers announced A Simple Favor sequel, titled Another Simple Favor, on Tuesday, February 4, the news made its way to Instagram, sparking a playful discussion among users.

A social media user asked sarcastically, "Paul Feig’s cut or Blake’s cut?" This was in reference to speculation that two cuts of It Ends With Us were made: one that the actor and director Baldoni oversaw and the other that Lively, 37, commissioned.

This quip by Instagram users led Feig, 62, to defend his star. "It’s my cut," he replied to such comments.

"There is no other cut," he set the record straight. "Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with."

In an attempt to clarify things, the director continued to gush over Ryan Reynolds’ wife, deeming her "the best and amazing collaborator and I’m her biggest fan."

It is pertinent to note that Feig has previously voiced his support several times for the Gossip Girl alum since she filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni in December 2024.