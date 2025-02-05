'Smile 2' director Parker Finn teases third sequel

'Smile 2' features Naomi Scott and Ray Nicholson in lead roles

American filmmaker Parker J. Finn has just spilled beans about making another sequel to his 2024 blockbuster movie, Smile 2.

The psychological supernatural horror flick featured Naomi Scott and Ray Nicholson in the main lead along with Lukas Gage Kyle Gallner, Dylan Gelula and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Clearly, the director has not closed doors for making a new movie of the franchise, rather he has shed light on what he has in mind whenever he decides to bring in a new entry.

According to Parker, if he makes another installment, he will want it to be 'emotionally grounded' and organic.

In conversation with Collider, the 37-year-old stated: “I think that if there were more directions for ‘Smile’ to go in I'd want to make sure that it stays very thoughtful and sort of thematic and emotionally grounded with characters.”

“Because I think that's what makes the ‘Smile’ movies work and I want to make sure that it continues to be fresh and unexpected, so we'll have to see”, added Finn.

Backed by Paramount Pictures, Smile 2 is based on a global pop sensation named Skye Riley, who is about to go aboard for a new world tour start to experience terrifying and mysterious events.