Travis Kelce’s pal shares honest thoughts on Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s bff Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has won everyone’s hearts including Travis Kelce’s friends and family.

The 35-year-old NFL star’s friend Patrick Mahomes was seen talking about the pop superstar in a video shared on X, on Tuesday, February 4th.

In a recent press conference with the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback was asked if he’d prefer to have “Patrick Mahomes’ scoring ability, Taylor Swift’s singing ability or Steph Curry’s shooting ability.”

Mahomes gave a decided answer, saying, “Taylor Swift’s singing ability … it’s not even close.”

The reporter then asked, “What about that arm though?” referring to the NFL star’s talented football performance, to which he responded, “I mean, the arm’s awesome but, I mean, I’m not inspiring billions and millions of people.”

Mahomes chose the Anti-Hero hitmaker over Steph Curry, claiming that he is “the greatest shooter of all time,” but “he’s not Taylor Swift,” with a laugh.

This comes after Mahomes was asked if the Eras Tour performer can perform at the Super Bowl, scheduled on Sunday, February 9th.

“As long as Trav is playing and we are in the Super Bowl, that’s going to be hard for her to do the halftime show. Hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl,” replied the athlete.