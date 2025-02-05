Palace shares important news about key royal after surprising development

The royal family has released new stunning pictures of Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward as she presented "Gold Awards" to outstanding young participants in Nepal.

The royal family honured the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh by sharing details of the hardworking royal's Nepal visit on their official social media accounts.

The Palace shared adorable pictures of the couple and wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting Nepal!"

The Statement continued: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been connecting with young Nepalis— including Scouts, young offenders, students, and those in care—who are benefitting from @international_award in Nepal. His Royal Highness also presented Gold Awards to 18 outstanding young participants."

During the trip, Sophie visited Bhaktapur Hospital Maternity Wing to learn about maternal health and newborn care, and @ridleyeyefoundation who provide eyecare services to people living in high-altitude and remote areas.

King Charles' office added: "Her Royal Highness joined discussions about crucial interventions supporting survivors of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and trafficking."

Lady Louise Windsor's mother Sophie, known as King Charles III's secret weapon, looked stunning in a chic outfit as she performed key royal duty.