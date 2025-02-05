Priyanka Chopra Jonas on dealing with uncertainty and anxiety in acting career

Priyanka Chopra reflects on uncertainty and anxiety in acting career

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently opened up about dealing with anxiety and uncertainty in her acting career.

The Quantico star, who is considered one of the highest-paid Indian actresses, has continued to make her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, PeeCee reflected on her acting journey, stating, “My job is uncertain.”

“It's not a cheque coming in every month, so it creates an anxiety,” declared the 42-year-old.

However, she made it clear that she could not stop acting because she “loves” her job “very much”.

“I'm a greedy actor,” quipped the Baywatch actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, PeeCee pointed out that she “enjoys” the “simpler things” in life in spite of her millions of net worth, which she shares with her husband Nick Jonas.

“Taking a walk, getting ice-cream, reading a book,” are few activities that she tried to incorporate in her daily routine or once a week.

Calling herself “deeply sentimental,” PeeCee shared she’s “a Cancer” which means she can “cry at the drop of a hat”.

“I love my family, I live to eat,” said The Sky Is Pink actress.

Even though she’s a global superstar, PeeCee disclosed that she “likes talking about dinner when I'm having my lunch”.

“And my job is just the opposite – I look great with a weapon in my hand,” remarked the Love Again actress.

Meanwhile, Priyanka further said that she prefers eating a meal than cooking, adding, “I'm not very helpful in the kitchen. It feels intimidating to me.”