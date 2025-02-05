Usher talks major role he missed due to scheduling conflict

Usher shocks Jennifer Hudson why they never landed role together

Usher and Jennifer Hudson discussed in shock about the fact they almost had to share the screen – but couldn’t.

The eight-time Grammy winner stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and he revealed to the audience and Hudson that he almost casted alongside her in Dreamgirls.

During his appearance on the show, the singer revealed to Hudson that their first encounter was sparked by her audition tape for a film project he was involved in.

Usher's recollection took a nostalgic turn as he mentioned that Hudson went on to star in the movie, earning a prestigious Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 musical film.

“Are you talking about Dreamgirls,” Hudson enthused. “Wait, you were going to be in Dreamgirls?”

Usher coyly replied, “Yes.”

A shocked Hudson asked who he was supposed to portray, telling her audience, "I didn’t even know this, y’all."

“I didn't know you didn't know the story,” he responded.

The Good Good singer revealed that a scheduling conflict with his tour prevented him from taking on a role in the film.

Although he didn't disclose the specific character he was slated to play, it was previously reported by Playbill in 2005 that he was set to portray C.C. White, the brother of Jennifer Hudson's character Effie.

The role ultimately went to Keith Robinson.

“I was so excited for what was getting ready to happen. [I] tried my hardest to kind of work around it, but, unfortunately, schedule just didn’t permit,” Usher said.

“I would have been a part of the history with you.”