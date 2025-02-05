Lady Gaga celebrates 14th Grammy win with sweet message for fans

Lady Gaga shares words of appreciation to her fans after winning big at 2025 Grammys

Lady Gaga expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans with an emotional message after winning her 14th Grammy award on Sunday, February 2nd.

The Bloody Mary singer posted a carousel of photos posing with her trophy, captioning it, "My 14th Grammy award is a very special one. Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch peoples hearts."

Reflecting on her collaboration she said, "Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul—love is what we all need right now."

The House of Gucci actress further wrote, "Thank you little monsters," and referenced a lyric from her song Die with a Smile, writing, "wherever you go that’s where I’ll follow."

The duo accepted the award with a heartfelt speech about the collaboration. Bruno expressed his gratitude saying he felt "honoured" on being part Gaga’s great musical legacy. He added that, "I really, truly believe that God gave us the song to sing together."

Gaga also praised the Talking to the Moon crooner, calling him a "musician for the ages" and "I don't know music without Bruno."

During the award show, Gaga also debuted the music video for Abracadabra - the third single off her upcoming Mayhem album.

She performed a cover of California Dreamin with Mars in tribute to those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.