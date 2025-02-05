Lily Allen, David Harbour split after 4 years of marriage

Lily Allen and David Harbour break up

Lily Allen and David Harbour are going their seperate ways.

The couple has reportedly ended their marriage after four years together, according to multiple outlets.

Neither the Smile singer nor the Stranger Things star has publicly commented on the split, and E! News has yet to receive a response from their representatives.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2019 after being spotted together in London.

Their relationship quickly became official, with the two making their red carpet debut at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. By September of that year, they had tied the knot in a private Las Vegas ceremony.

Allen, 39, was previously married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018, with whom she shares two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11.

Harbour, 49, previously spoke about his experience as a stepfather, describing it as a significant personal growth moment.

“Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me," he told People in December 2020. "And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult.”

However, their marriage had its struggles. Allen recently opened up about her mental health challenges, sharing on the Miss Me? podcast on Jan. 9, “I’m finding it really hard to be interested in anything. I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling and it’s got out of control.”

While the couple has yet to address their separation publicly, their split marks the end of a high-profile romance that captivated fans over the years.