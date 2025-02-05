Rumer Willis’ ‘grateful’ for Demi Moore, Bruce Willis ‘beautiful’ relationship after split

Rumer Willis on Demi Moore and Bruce Willis and co-parenting

Rumer Willis is taking her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ relationship as a model for her co-parenting approach.

The former couple's daughter is drawing inspiration from her parents’ strong co-parenting dynamic as she navigates raising her daughter, Louetta, with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

During an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women, the actress, 36, was asked if she has taken any parenting lessons from her famous parents, Demi and Bruce.

The former couple, who divorced in 1998, shares three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

"Absolutely. I think the thing that I’m the most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I," Rumer shared.

"That I never felt like I had to choose. They never played against each other."

She emphasized that despite their separation, Moore and Willis always remained a family.

"Not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such [a] beautiful foundation of my own family, but now as I’m working through co-parenting as well," she continued.

"I just feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set and I feel like the example they’ve set has been not only for me, but I think a lot of people have looked at them as an example for that."

Rumer confirmed in August that she and Thomas had ended their romantic relationship. However, in an interview with PEOPLE in October, she expressed appreciation for the bond they continue to share while co-parenting their 21-month-old daughter.

"I feel like my parents set such an unbelievable example, even when they separated, of the co-parenting dynamic, and Derek's my best friend, and that has not changed," she told PEOPLE.

"We have found an amazing way to keep our friendship and our loving co-parenting relationship. And I think both of us are so happy that we can have that for ourselves as well as for Lou."

With the influence of her parents’ unwavering commitment to family, Rumer is embracing her own journey of co-parenting while ensuring her daughter grows up in a supportive and loving environment.