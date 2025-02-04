Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive exciting news from Netflix bosses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secured major win amid back-to-back controversies.

The Sussexes received the message of support from Netflix bosses as their £80million contract's deadline is set to expire later this year.

In conversation with the Mail, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria showered praises on the Duchess of Sussex and expressed excitement about her upcoming cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

While talking about the lucrative deal signed with the Montecito couple, the streaming giant official said, "We have Meghan's new show coming out, which is great."

She added, "It is such a great take on a lifestyle show and showcase for California, Montecito and nature. It really has great takeaways. I was like 'oh my God, I want to really do that pasta.' There are really easy great takeaways on life. I am really excited about that coming out."

It is important to note that Meghan Markle's upcoming project, which was set to be released in January, is postponed due to LA fires. Now, the show will stream in March on Netflix.

Notably, Netflix's Chief Content Officer's delightful comments for Harry and Meghan hinted at the extension of the deal.