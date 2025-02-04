Meghan Markle makes unusual move as Prince Harry’s deportation fears grow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, moved to the US to live out their dream independent life away from the royal family, are now faced with fears to losing it all with a new crisis situation.

The Duke of Sussex, who had already wrapped his US visa case issue in September last year, is now faced with a new cycle of scrutiny after Trump was inaugurated as the US president two weeks ago.

The couple, who live in their Montecito mansion with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are now properly invested in the Californian community. They eagerly sprang into action when the Los Angeles wildfires were raging and the affected needed support.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not only opened their doors to friends and families impacted but also made a sizable donation for the relief efforts.

Moreover, Meghan was closely working with Altadena Girls and opened her doors to the charity in an unexpected move.

The charity, which was started by 14-year-old Avery Colvert as a temporary relief effort to help girls in need during the wildfires and turned into a full-blown non-profit organisation. Harry and Meghan were spotted volunteering at a Los Angeles food bank and Meghan appeared in an Instagram Reel from Altadena Girls.

“Meghan is so incredibly kind,” Colvert told Marie Claire. “She was so excited to help.”

Colvert added that Meghan “came in with bags of clothing from her own closet” and “was there for multiple hours in a day.” The duchess even “got stylist training” so she could help girls choose outfits and accessories.

“For all the girls that were coming in, they got to be styled by Meghan Markle,” Colvert shared, noting that some clients “came in and just completely broke down” when they saw the duchess there.

The news comes just a day before Prince Harry is set to appear in court for his US visa case in Washington DC. Judge Carl J Nichols set the hearing on Wednesday, February 5th.

The case will determine if Prince Harry lied on his immigration application and if deportation orders will be issued for King Charles' youngest son.