Blake Lively seemingly unfazed by Justin Baldoni's legal battle

Blake Lively is prioritizing her family's well-being as she navigates the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

This challenging time has undoubtedly put a strain on her personal life, but she's committed to staying focused on what matters most - her loved ones.

"Blake is surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life," a source close to Lively told People magazine.

"She's in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she's not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children," the insider said.

The Gossip Girl alum, 37, accused the Jane the Virgin star, 41, of sexual harassment in December, alleging he created a "hostile work environment" on the set of their movie It Ends with Us.

The actress claimed Baldoni's behaviour was "disturbing" and "unprofessional," and that he later launched a smear campaign to "destroy" her name.

She is seeking undisclosed damages for emotional distress and interference with her business ventures, including Blake Brown Haircare.

In response, Baldoni sued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million, alleging extortion and defamation. Baldoni's team also sued The New York Times over an article about Lively's allegations.

A trial for both of their cases is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.