Josh Peck, wife Paige O'Brien pregnant with third baby

Josh Peck and wife Paige O'Brien expecting third baby

Josh Peck and wife Paige O'Brien are soon going to welcome a third baby together.

The Good Guys podcast co-host, 38, announced the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that the couple is expecting their third child.

Peck shared a black-and-white mirror selfie on Monday, Feb. 3, where he can be seen smiling while placing a hand on O'Brien Peck’s baby bump. The caption read, "I finally get a minivan. #3."

The couple, who are already parents to sons Max, 6, and Shai, 2, have been open about their parenting journey.

Back in 2023, O'Brien Peck reflected on the challenges of breastfeeding and how she navigated feeding their children.

"I really had every intention of breastfeeding when we had Max, and then I quickly realized that I never produced enough milk. I kind of drove myself crazy for a few weeks, trying to really force it, and then we went to formula and had to try out a bunch of different ones until we found the right fit,"* she shared with PEOPLE.

She added that the experience was similar with their second son, saying, "With Shai, it was the same, and so we gave him Enfamil right from day one in the hospital. That's what our doctors gave us our pediatrician, and he's been on it ever since."

As they continue to embrace parenthood, Peck describes his approach as "laid back," while O'Brien Peck says they have found a "good balance."

"Josh is really hands-on and really helpful, which I'm very thankful for, and he and Max have kind of a very similar energy to them," she explained.

"For me, I'm definitely a little bit more relaxed and calm. I think it's just a good balance of our different strengths."

With baby number three on the way, the Pecks are gearing up for another exciting chapter in their growing family.