Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl

Taylor Swift gives cute shout out to Travis Kelce:‘so cute’

Taylor Swift might have been at the Grammys but her heart is with Travis Kelce.

The 35-year-old pop superstar gave a sweet nod to her boyfriend who has just arrived at New Orleans, for Super Bowl by dropping a ‘like’ on his pictures shared by the Kansas City Chiefs official account.

The pictures were posted while the Anti-Hero hitmaker was supposed to be at the Grammys and fans were quick to note her quick timing in appreciating the NFL star.

A fan wrote, “taylor casually on insta liking her bfs pics while she’s nominated for 6 grammys that she could win in two hours.”

“I get Taylor’s outfit now,” noted another, referring to the red mini-dress the Anti-Hero hitmaker donned, representing the colour of Kelce’s team.

Others chimed in to say, “It’s the ‘liked by Taylor Swift’ for me,” and “Taylor liking her mans pic is so cute.”

The tight end was seen sporting a mustard track suit with black sneakers, dark shades, and a white cap which read, “Super Bowl.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner gave a sweet nod to Kelce with her outfit details later that evening, with her “Chiefs red” dress and a thigh chain with ruby stones and a glittery red initial “T.”

Swift is set to join her beau at New Orleans for the Super Bowl scheduled to take place on February 9th.